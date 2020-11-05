Guy Lee, 81, of Langdon and formerly of Walhalla, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Maple Manor Care Center in Langdon.
Guy Robert Lee was born on August 28, 1939, in Walhalla, to Harry M. and Rosa (Jonason) Lee. He grew up in Walhalla and attended Walhalla Public School. He then helped out on his family’s farm and from there went on to a career in carpentry and cement finishing. He was an avid hunter and greatly enjoyed deer season with his close family. He was passionate about gardening and loved to tend to his harvest and share it with his family and friends. He married the love of his life, Kathleen Dunnigan, on March 23, 1962, in Walhalla. He loved spending time with their two daughters, son-in-laws, and grandchildren. His faith was very important to him, and he was a member of the Baptist Church in Walhalla for many years.
Surviving Guy are his daughters: Marion (Darrell) Fox of Langdon and MaryJo (Chad) Otto of Chaffee; grandchildren Delaney and Destyn Otto; and brother Miles Lee. He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife Kathleen, cherished brothers Boyd Lee and Perry Lee, and in-laws Joseph and Hazel Dunnigan.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private graveside service at Hillside Cemetery in Walhalla.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to Cavalier County Cancer Crusaders, C/O Mickey Cain, 210 8th Ave., Langdon, ND 59249.
