Private family services were held Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at the Milton Lutheran Church for Harlan Albert Bowles, 82, who passed away peacefully at home on January 7, 2021. A video of the funeral services is posted to Harlan’s obituary on the Tollefson Funeral Home website. A celebration of Harlan’s life and inurnment will be held later in 2021.
Harlan was born April 2, 1938, in Milton, the son of Albert and Vera (Irwin) Bowles. He attended school in Milton and graduated in May of 1956. He entered the military in the fall of 1956, serving in the army as a medic. As he would say, “I served hardship duty being stationed in Hawaii”. Private 1st Class Bowles was honorably discharged in July of 1958. He married Helen Heigaard on September 26, 1959, in Gardar, and they made their home in Grand Forks. During this time he worked at Valley Lumber. They returned to Milton in 1966 when he began farming with his brother.
Harlan is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen; children: Kelly (David) Honl of Lidgerwood, James (Sandy) Bowles of West Fargo, Kristine Boehm of Grand Forks; and five grandchildren: Kaylyn, Ryan (Rachel), Jacob, Ciara and Michael. He is also survived by his sisters: Helen (Robert) Torrance of Milton and Margaret Ekdahl of Red Wing, Minn. along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two infant children: Kelly Lynn and Michael Keith, brother and sister-in-law John “Jack” & Laurel Bowles and brother-in-law Cliff Ekdahl.
The Tollefson Funeral Home of Edinburg was in charge of the arrangement. An online guest book is available at: www.tollefsonfuneralhome.com.
