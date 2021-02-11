Funeral services were held Thursday, February 11, 2021, at the Cavalier Baptist Church in Cavalier for Harvey Allen Clark, 86, of Walhalla, who passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, at the Pembilier Nursing Center in Walhalla. A webcast of the service can be viewed on the funeral home website following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Walhalla Ambulance Service, Walhalla Fire Department, Pembilier Nursing Center, Faith in Action or LOAN in Cavalier. Masks and social distancing are recommended.
Harvey was born May 21,1934, at Leyden, to James Henry and Lois Marie (Margerum) Clark. He attended the Leyden Country School until the 8th grade and graduated from Walhalla High School in 1952. In 1957, he married Evie Mae Syrup. They had four daughters: Debora Clark, DeLora (Steve) Stoa, Sherry Clark (Scott Erbstoesser), Shelley Bennett, and one son, Ronald (Carol) Clark. They have three granddaughters: Trisha (Chad) Enger, Kendra (Amr) O’Neel, Lacey Clark; and three great-grandchildren: Caleb, Bella, and Leila. Also surviving are five step-grandchildren: Dain Girodat, Teryn Fetsch, Ryan (Jaclyn) Girodat, Oliver Girodat, and Ruby (Brenyn) Otto; five step-great grandchildren: Isabella, Rhyder, Sawyer, Bryggs, and Willa; and his sister, Mary Ridley, and numerous nieces and nephews. Harvey started his own construction company in 1957, Clark Construction. He served on the Walhalla City Council for 20 years then as mayor for 10 years. He also enjoyed driving truck, going for coffee, and visiting with customers and friends. He was known for the stories he would tell the grandchildren of his adventures on the farm where he was raised.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers: Lewis, Richard and Kenneth; and his sister, Grace Bakke.
Askew Funeral Home of Cavalier was in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at www.askewfuneralhome.com.
