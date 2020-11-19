A private family service was held on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Amundson Funeral Home in Grand Forks for Helen Gertrude Haaven, Grand Forks, who passed away November 12, 2020, at the age of 88. She died in home hospice in the loving care of nursing staff and family members. Committal will be Monday, November 16 at Lebanon Cemetery in Langdon.
Helen was born January 10, 1932, at Maida, to Victor P. Koehmstedt and Gladys Howatt. She was the second youngest in a family of five girls and one boy. Her mother died of a heart attack when she was only four. Nine years later her father was remarried to Ann Daniels, whom she loved for being a kind and capable step-mother. Helen attended St. Alphonsus High School in Langdon, graduating in 1949. On August 8, 1950, she married Lynn Jay Haaven at Langdon Lutheran Church. They settled on the family farm southwest of Hannah. There she expanded her already developed work skills to include the arduous duties of a farm wife in the home, garden and fields, becoming a skilled truck driver and equipment operator. Between 1951 and 1959, four children were to born to her and Lynn: Sheryl Jean, Larry Duane, Jeffrey Allen and Bruce Erick. Throughout her life, she was actively involved in her church and community in ladies aid, as a Sunday school teacher, and later in life, doing volunteer work. She was a skilled seamstress and an excellent cook and baker. Her immediate and extended family, as well as numerous neighbors and friends enjoyed her countless delicious meals and baked delicacies. Lynn and her closely followed sports, drama and music throughout the school and college year of their children and grandchildren. In 1985 the couple retired from farming and purchased a home in Grand Forks where they developed another circle of friends and became involved in church and community activities there. For a span of years during this time, they traveled in their motorhome to a winter destination in Arizona. She and Lynn celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on August 8, 2000. Other life highlights included the weddings of their children, arrival of nine grandchildren and eventual addition of fourteen great-grandchildren.
Helen was predeceased by her parents; husband Lynn; son Jeffrey; sisters: Eleanor Hardigree, Verna Kartes, Majorie Coyle, Anna Mae Hansel and brother Bernard “Ole” Koehmstedt. She is survived by daughter Sheryl (Lauren) Schmiess of Forest City, IA; sons Larry (Claudia) Haaven of Hannah and Bruce (Carmen) Haaven of Mesa, Ariz.; granddaughters: Ericka (Nathan) Forsberg of Forest City, IA, Emily (Shaun) Thompson of Forest City, IA, Jocelyn (Mark) Wild of Grand Forks, Lindsay (Nick) Gust of Alexandria, Minn., Amy Haaven of Mesa, Ariz., Megan (Matt) Bauduin of Fargo; grandsons: Andrew (Kelly) Haaven of Munich, Eric Haaven of Mesa, AZ and Jon Haaven of Grand Forks; and great-grandchildren: Ezra, Jericho and Boaz Thompson, Grant and Hudson Forsberg, Halle Jabs, Hilary and Charlotte Haaven, Jaxon and Jaeger Wild, Maisie, Grady, Ray and Vayda Gust. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews, with many of whom Helen maintained personal contact and interest.
Helen received Christ as personal Lord and Savior through Billy Graham Ministries. She gave out to family and friends many copies of the classic picture of Christ standing and knocking at the heart’s door (Rev.3:20). Her desire and prayer was and is that everyone she knew and loved would open that door, invite Christ in and gain eternal life in Heaven.
Memorials are preferred to Lebanon Cemetery.
Amundson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
