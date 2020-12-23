Herbert H. Hoffman, 88, of Munich, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Eventide Care Center in Devils Lake from complications of Parkinson’s disease.
Herbert Hoffman was born April 19, 1932 in Henderson Township near Munich. He was the sixth child born to Louis L and Katie (Harder) Hoffman. He attended Munich Public School and later Bethany Bible training school. He married Gladys Dick on October 21, 1952, in the Salem Mennonite Church, and they made their home south of Munich along Highway 20. He was a lifelong farmer whose hobbies included hunting, fishing, trapping and attending auction sales. In 1995, he and Gladys moved off the farm and made their home in Munich. He continued to help his son farm.
Herb is survived by his wife, Gladys, of 68 years; daughters Marcene (Larry) Becker of Devils Lake and Sandra (Scott) Hinz of Peoria, Ariz.; son Mark (Carol) Hoffman of Munich; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Jessica (Roston) Newton and their children Andy Newton of Fargo and Keauno Newton of Devils Lake, Jonathan (Heidi) Becker of Devils Lake and their children Owen and Isaac Becker, Matthew Hinz of Peoria, Ariz., and Ryan (Jen) Hoffman of Reiles Acres. He is also survived by brother Louis (Helen) Hoffman, sister Evelyn Roquet and many nieces and nephews.
Herb is preceded in death by his parents Louis L and Katie Hoffman; brothers Albert (Anne) Hoffman and Jacob (Hilda) Hoffman; sisters Marie (John) Janzen and Ann (Clarence) Dick and infant sister Katherine Hoffman.
A family service will be held at a later date.
Gilbertson Funeral Home of Devils Lake is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.gilbertsonfuneralhome.com.
