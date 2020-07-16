A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Langdon for Ione Gross, 94, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Palmdale, Calif. She had moved to California in 2011, where her daughter, Diane, lived after living on the farm for 61 years. Inurnment will be held privately at St. Clotilde’s Cemetery in Milton.
Ione Brusseau was born October 12, 1925, to Edward and Thelma Brusseau. She was born on her mother’s birthday and was the first born of 5 siblings. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard Evenson, on October 19, 1946. Sadly, on February 7, 1947, they were involved in a tragic car/train accident where Richard died from his injuries. She had a love for teaching. She taught county school in Osford Township for two years, two years at a school west of Osnabrock, and one year near Livingston, Mont. She decided to come back to the Osnabrock/Milton area where she met William (Bill) Gross. They were married October 21, 1950. They had four children: Diane (Mark) Thomas, Gary (Peggy Krom) Gross, Kenneth (Cindy Lykken) Gross, and Keith Gross. She and Bill had a farm southwest of Milton. She loved to cook and always had a large garden. She adored animals, especially her cattle. They had dairy cattle for many years.
Ione was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, in 1994 and her son, Gary, in 2018.
Ione has 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. On birthdays, she was known to call each of them and so many of her nieces, nephews, and friends as well. These calls will be sorely missed by so many.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
