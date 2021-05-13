Funeral services were held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Presbyterian Church in Langdon for Iris Gellner, 92, of Langdon, who passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at her home in Langdon. Interment was at Calvary Cemetery in Langdon.
Iris Mae Dobbie was born June 27, 1928, to William and Minnie (Olson) Dobbie on the farm near Nekoma. She was the youngest of the Dobbie family. She attended school in Nekoma, graduating in 1946, then went to Minot State Teachers College and taught in country schools in Cavalier and Walsh counties for a few years. Iris met her future husband on a blind date. On November 4, 1950, she married Richard Gellner in Nekoma. They moved to the Gellner family farm where they lived and raised their six children. In 1990, they moved off the farm and into Langdon. Richard passed away in 1992; she continued to live in her own home until her death. She enjoyed helping out on the farm, doing crafts and ceramics, painting, and babysitting. She was an active member of the Presbyterian Church in Langdon.
Surviving Iris are her children: Karen Gellner of Langdon, Donna (Donald) Glarum of Mandan, Jane Gellner of Grand Marias, Minn., Susan (Larry) Garner of Grand Forks, and Scott (Darcy) Gellner of Langdon; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; daughter Marcy and son-in-law Terry Lorenz; her parents; and siblings: Charlotte Draxton, Jack Dobbie, and James Dobbie.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.