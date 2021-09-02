Mass of Christian Burial was held September 2, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Church in Langdon for James Everson, 66, of Grand Forks and formerly of Langdon, who passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at his home in Grand Forks.
Burial was at Calvary Cemetery in Langdon.
James was born September 7, 1954, in Langdon to Harry and Marie (Chaput) Everson. He grew up and attended school in Langdon, graduating in 1973. He and Vicki Gellner were married and had two sons, Jesse and Chad. Together, they opened Everson TV Sales & Service. He was also a custodian at Langdon High School, did some construction work, and drove truck until he retired. He loved spending time with his grandchildren more than anything. He also enjoyed traveling, nature, old cars, and motorcycle rides.
Surviving Jim are his sons: Jesse (Chasity) Everson of Devils Lake and Chad (Candra) Everson of Manvel; grandchildren: Kirstyn, Halle, Vaya, Caden, Chasen, Chandler, Cru; siblings: Linda Welsh, Mary Jane (Galen) Domres, Patty (Greg) Fetsch, Dennis (Cindy) Everson, Greg (Jolene) Everson, Kelly (Joyce) Everson, Randy Everson, Tim (Carolyn) Everson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Larry, and sister Pam Lafrenz.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
