James Hart passed away October 1, 2020, in a Phoenix rehabilitation facility after a three month battle with the COVID virus. He was born in St. Paul, Minn. on April 17, 1943, to Leonard and Vera Hart and moved to Langdon with his family as a child. He attended Langdon Public School after which he joined his father in the family business, Hart Motor Sales. He worked as a mechanic and later as a radiator repairman when the business became Hart Radiator Repair. He was active in his church, Langdon Methodist, a member of the local Masonic Lodge and the Eagles Club, and was a beloved figure in the life of the community. In 1992 he and his mother moved to Mesa, Ariz., to be closer to his sister and her family. He enjoyed his life in the sun and the activities of the small retirement community where they lived. In 2004 he and Vera moved to Bethesda Gardens Assisted Living in Phoenix where, true to form, he enjoyed friendships with a great number of his fellow residents.
He is survived by and lives in the hearts of his sister, Mary Hart Keszler, and niece Kris Keszler Gilmet of Gilbert, Ariz., nephew Brian Keszler of Phoenix, and brother Daniel of St. Seurin de Prats, France.
No funeral arrangements have been made at this time.
