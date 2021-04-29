Services for James Roland Lentz will be at the Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 7, 2021. He passed away in his home in Breckenridge, Minn. with only a few friends near because of COVID-19. Burial will be in Hansboro at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021.
James Roland Lentz was born on August 15, 1944, in Cando. He spent his early years in Hansboro and attended school there through third grade. He then went to school in Rolla, Warren, Minn., and Osnabrock, where he graduated in 1963. He attended college in Wahpeton, earning a two-year degree. While in high school he worked for area farmers, carpenters, and mechanics- kind of a “Jim-of-all-trades”. He chose long haul trucking as his career, driving many years for ITT Trucking and others. As a young Boy Scout, he became interested in stamp and coin collecting. He was an avid active collector until his death on December 17, 2020.
He resided in Breckenridge, Minn. where his family visited him a few weeks before he passed but were forced to visit him on a phone through a window due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Jim is survived by two sisters: Cindy (Dan) Taylor of Glasgow, Mont. and Patricia Knopf of Fairbanks, AK; five nephews: Shayne (Melissa) Taylor of Murphy, TX, Kevin Taylor (Latosha) of Glasgow, Mont., Ryan Taylor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Karl Knopf of Fairbanks, AK; “favorite” niece Holly (John) Hunziker of Glasgow, Mont.; great-nephews: Hayden Taylor of Clemson, SC and Lukas Knopf of Fairbanks, AK; and great-niece Haley Taylor of Murphy, TX - all were proud to associate with “Uncle Jim” and listen to his stories. He is also survived by a dear friend, Rita Anderson, of Glasgow and many cousins, aunts, and uncles across the USA.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Lentzs’ and Kesslers’ and his parents, Walter and Rita Lentz, of Hazen.
Condolences can be sent to Holly Hunziker, 812 2nd Ave. South, Glasgow, MT 59230.
Vertin-Munson Funeral Home of Wahpeton is in charge of arrangements.
