Funeral services were held June 30, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edinburg for James W. Otto, 85, of Fargo and formerly of Edinburg, who passed away on June 24, 2021, at Sanford Health in Fargo. Inurnment was at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Military rites were provided by the Edinburg American Legion and the North Dakota National Guard Honor Team.
James W. Otto was born February 9, 1936, in Osnabrock Township, the son of the late William and Kathleen (Wild) Otto. He attended rural school there and graduated from Milton High School. Following his education, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in Germany from 1956-1958. Upon his discharge, he returned to the Milton area where he worked with his uncle, Clarence Otto, doing construction and masonry work. He was united in marriage to Lois Stegman on December 29, 1965, in Cavalier. In 1966, the couple moved to Edinburg where he continued his work in construction in the surrounding areas. He retired in 2017, and the couple moved to Fargo in May of 2018. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church where he served on the church council. His passion was hunting with his seven grandsons. He had a gift to visit with anyone he met. His love for woodworking, collecting tokens, antiques, and refinishing old pieces kept him busy with his hands.
James is survived by his wife, Lois, of Fargo; children: Patti (Ken) Novacek of Mayville; Michael (Paula) Otto of Park River; Lisa (Tom) Steinolfson of Colfax; seven grandsons: Nathan (Shelly), Darren (Kim), Jason (Katelyn), Max (Melissa), Sam (Whitney), Ben (Whitney), Dillon (Courtney); five great-grandchildren: Tucker, Paxtyn, Maddyn, Harper and Hailey; brother Duane (Beverly) Otto of Langdon; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, uncle Clarence, brothers: Robert and Richard, and sister Mary Louise.
The Tollefson Funeral Home of Edinburg was in charge of the arrangements. An online guest book is available at: www.tollefsonfuneralhome.com.
