A funeral service was held Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Brooks Funeral Home in Langdon for James Westphal, 78, of Mesa, Ariz., and formerly of Clyde, who passed away March 8, 2021, at Banner Health in Mesa. A recording of the service will be available on the Brooks Funeral Home website. Burial will be at Lebanon Cemetery later this spring.
James Lyle was born April 1, 1942, to Gustav and Jessie (McLean) Westphal in Langdon. He grew up and attended school in the Clyde area, graduating from Clyde High School in 1960. He continued his education at business college in Fargo. Upon graduating, he moved to Minneapolis where he worked until retiring. After retirement, he spent his summers at Coon Rapids, Minn., for many years and wintered in Mesa, Ariz., eventually living full-time in Arizona. He enjoyed collecting eagle memorabilia, doing home repairs, and spending time at the farm during planting and harvest seasons. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and tried to attend every wedding or graduation of family members. He was always helping people out in some way and was very caring.
Surviving Jim are his sister, Frances Lebrun, of Langdon; nieces: Debra (Jeff) Ryan of Langdon, Diana (Dale) Plummer of Langdon, Dawn Metzger of Fargo, Darcy (Scott) Gellner of Langdon, Denise (Larry) Jacobson of Larimore, Darelyn Kartes of Coon Rapids, Minn., Dana LaCorte of West Palm Beach, Fla.; step-nieces and nephews: Carleen (Alan) Schill, David (Sharon) Lebrun, Julie (Darrel) Bachman, Janet (Tom) Schill; many great-nieces and great-nephews along and step-great-nieces and nephews; good friend Ron Tholkes; and several good neighbors and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law Dareld Feil and Bob Lebrun, and nephew Dean Feil.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.