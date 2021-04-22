Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Langdon for Janet Dosmann, 83, of Langdon, who passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at her home in Langdon. Inurnment was at Calvary Cemetery in Langdon.
Janet Arlene Platz was born August 31, 1937, in Wales, to Jack and Lillian (Lorenz) Platz. She grew up and attended school in the Wales area and graduated from Wales High School. She continued her education at Valley City Teacher’s College and taught school for a couple years before marrying Kenneth Dosmann on July 3, 1958, in Wales. She and Ken made their home in Langdon where they raised their six children. She enjoyed embroidery, knitting, and sewing and made many things for her family and others. She also liked gardening, cooking, playing Bridge, and doing almost any type of craft. She especially looked forward to seeing and visiting with her friends and family. Janet was a member of the Maple Manor Auxiliary, Cavalier County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, and St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and their altar society.
Surviving Janet are her children: Jackie of Minnetrista, Minn., Joe of Chandler, Ariz., David “Sleepy” of Langdon, Alan “Mel” (Robin Mikkelsen) of Chandler, Ariz., and Andy (Melissa McMahon) of Minnetrista, Minn.; grandchildren: Clayton, Carter, Danica, Conner, Colton, and Caden; sister Linda (Paul) Carlson; brother Larry (Colleen) Platz; brothers-in-law Don Liming and James Perius; sister-in-law Bev Platz; special friends Sheila Ballweg Pulju and Jack Banasik; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ken; son Dan; sisters: Helen (Edward) Jehlik, Joan Perius, and Mary Liming; and brother James Platz.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
