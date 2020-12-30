Funeral services were held Monday, December 28, 2020, at the Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church of Grafton for Janet E. Gronhovd, 79, of Grafton, who passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the Altru Hospital in Grand Forks surrounded by her family. Interment was at the Highland Cemetery of rural Fairdale.
Janet Spenst was born November 27, 1941, in Langdon, the daughter of the late Jake and Esther (Hill) Spenst. She grew up and attended a one room schoolhouse in Osford Township, Cavalier County, graduating from Alsen High School. She then attended Lake Region State College in Devils Lake. Following her education, she began working as a bank teller in Devils Lake. She was united in marriage to Norris Gronhovd on June 3, 1966, at the Swiss Mennonite Church in Alsen. The couple lived and farmed near Nekoma. She worked at the Maple Manor Nursing Home in Langdon from 1982 until 1987 when the family moved to Grafton. She received her dietary management certification through correspondence courses, and she worked as the dietary manager at the Lutheran Sunset Home in Grafton until retiring in 2017. She ran a seasonal baking business called Janet’s Cookie Jar for many years. She was a member of Nekoma Lutheran Church and later of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church of Grafton and served as the WELCA president and on the church council. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking and spending time with her grandchildren.
Janet is survived by her children: Elroy (Michelle Myhre) Gronhovd of Brush Lake, Arden Gronhovd of Nekoma, Luann (Louis Tian) Gronhovd of Rwanda, East Africa, and Sharon (Shawn) Kasprick of Grafton; 8 grandchildren; brothers: Bennet (Audrey) Spenst of Langdon and Jay (Nancy) Spenst of Ephrata, Wash.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Norris in 2015, and brother Dale Spenst.
The Tollefson Funeral Home of Grafton was in charge of the arrangements. An online guestbook is available at: www.tollefsonfuneralhome.com.
