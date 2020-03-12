A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Langdon, for Jean Kartes, 88, of Langdon, who passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Maple Manor Care Center in Langdon. Burial will be in the spring at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Mt. Carmel.
Jean Lucille Girodat was born February 17, 1932, in Mt. Carmel, to Joseph and Margaret (Meyer) Girodat. She grew up and attended school in the Mt. Carmel area. She helped many families in their homes and cared for their children in her teenage years. On August 1, 1950, she was united in marriage to Parnell Kartes at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Parnell entered the Korean War shortly after their marriage so she lived with her parents while he was away. When he returned, he and her made their home on a farm near Wales where they raised their seven children. In 2000, they moved to Langdon. She had been a resident at Maple Manor for the last several years. She enjoyed embroidery, quilting, gardening, and playing whist. She also liked to dance and listen to Johnny Cash. She was a devoted and true Langdon Cardinal and Minnesota Twins fan. She was an avid member of the Wales ladies birthday group and spent many years as the leader of the altar society in Wales. She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, St. Michael’s, and St. Alphonsus churches.
Surviving Jean are her children: Wayne of Rolla, Deb (Dave) Zwingel of Rugby, Donna Sager of Langdon, Lynn (Tammi) of Sykeston, Laverne ”Frank” (Susan) of Hillsboro, Randy of Devils Lake and Rick (Laurie) of Wales; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and sisters: Charlotte Druar, Irene Loomis and Sandra (James) Stevens along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Parnell, brothers Jerome and Jim, and brothers-in-law Charles Druar and Charles Loomis.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
