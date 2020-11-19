Jeffrey J. Stevens, 65, of Langdon, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.
Jeffrey Joseph Stevens was born to Allen H. Stevens and Selma (Hemminger) Stevens on August 19, 1955. He was raised on the family farm and attended area schools, graduating from Langdon High School in 1973. After a short time working in Fargo, he farmed with his dad, eventually taking over the farm. He enjoyed being with his friends, playing pool, hunting, fishing, and riding motorcycle or snowmobile.
Survivors include his sisters: Sharon (John) Bear of Chanhassen, Minn. and Linda (Rick) Zeis of West Fargo; brothers: David (Ann) Stevens of Grand Forks, Dennis Stevens of Bottineau, Rodney (Ruth) Stevens of Lakota, and Douglas (Connie) of Anna, Texas, and special friend Jennifer Erickson of Langdon.
Jeffrey’s parents and grandparents preceded him in death.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a service will not be held at this time.
