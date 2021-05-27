Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Church in Langdon for Jerry Restad, 66, of Langdon, who passed away May 24, 2021, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.
Burial was at Calvary Cemetery in Langdon. A recording of the service is available on the Brooks Funeral Home website.
Jerry was born January 19, 1955, in Langdon, to Tory and Lucy (Fetsch) Restad. He grew up and attended school in the Wales and Langdon areas, graduating in 1973 from Langdon High School. He worked in agricultural sales for Langdon Implement until 1982 and then managed Restad Supply until 1992. He co-operated the race track in Kittson County from 1988 to 1990 and then ran Blue Ribbon Speedway just east of Langdon from 1991 to 1995. He currently managed Clyde Farm Service where he had worked for over 25 years. Jerry enjoyed making things fast. He was always tinkering on or fixing something in his own fashion. He liked racing and spending weekends at the track, fast cars, and corvettes. He had the gift of gab and looked forward to wheeling and dealing while selling things. If you were looking for something, he could find it. He was known for his good memory, especially of part numbers. He was a family man and spent lots of time with his children, grandchildren, and extended family. Jerry also enjoyed ice fishing and playing bingo. He was a member of Eagles Aerie #3454 and St. Alphonsus Church.
Surviving Jerry are his wife, Cindy, of Langdon; children: Ryan (Nicole) of Fargo, Chris (Jenni) of Thief River Falls, Minn., Aaron (Kari) of Langdon, and Katie (Cory) Hoffarth of Langdon; grandchildren: Keaton, Carter, Lauren, Gunner, Reagan, Tycen, and Alexa; brothers: William (Kay) Restad, Dennis (Tiny) Restad, Larry Restad, and Pat (Karen) Restad; and mother-in-law Kristine Koehmstedt as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law Joe Koehmstedt, and brother-in-law Larry Koehmstedt.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
