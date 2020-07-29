Jerry Steinke, 77, of Jamestown, passed away July 15, 2020, in Jamestown.
Jerry Dean Steinke was born April 8, 1943, in Langdon, to Gustav and Anna (Greening) Steinke. He attended Minto Consolidated School for eight years and graduated from Wales High School. He worked most of his life in road construction.
Surviving Jerry are his children: son Bucky of Montana and daughter Michelle of Williston; six grandchildren; siblings: Norma J. (Dennis) Pengilly, Sharon Krueger, Earleen (Robert) Edkins, Eugene (Renae), and Earl (Cindy) along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Lorraine Stauber, Berneice, Janet Marie, and Anna Kueneman; and brothers: Melvin, Kenneth, Allen, Alfred, and Walter John.
A private family service will be held.
Brooks Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.