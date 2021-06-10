A graveside service will be held at Noon on July 1, 2021, at Loma Cemetery for Jim Doescher, 76, of Langdon, who passed away May 31, 2021, at Maple Manor Care Center in Langdon. Jim was born July 29, 1944, in Langdon, to George and Alice (Lundquist) Doescher. He entered the US Army in 1963 and was honorably discharged in 1966. He worked construction in the Langdon area for most of his life. Surviving Jim are his siblings: Brad “Bob” Doescher of Langdon, Linda (Merle “Pinky”) Padden of Hawley, Minn., and Steve Doescher of Canton, Ohio; sister-in-law Virginia Doescher; one niece; six nephews; three great-nieces; two great-nephews; and two great-great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Doug.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
