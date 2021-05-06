A Mass of Christian Burial was held on May 6, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseau, Minn. for JoAnn Rae (Brown) DeMars, who passed away April 30, 2021, surrounded by family at the LifeCare Greenbush Manor at the age of 86. Interment was at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Roseau.
JoAnn was born on July 20, 1934, to Roy Brown Sr. and Esther R. (Herman) in Grand Forks. She grew up and later graduated from high school in Manvel. She and Robert E. DeMars were married at St. Timothy’s in Manvel on June 16, 1950. She worked at the Maple Manor Nursing Home in Langdon as the activity’s director for 15-20 years. She volunteered in Wales and Langdon Catholic churches as a religious ed. teacher and head of the women’s group. She moved to Roseau, Minn., in 2005 to be closer to family. She loved baking and cooking and took pride in her floral beds. She had a special love of her children and grandchildren, especially babies. She also enjoyed entertaining her friends and family. She will be remembered for her willingness to always help anyone in need.
She is survived by her children: Denise (Wayne) Restad, Terry (Cassie) DeMars, Jim (Shelley) DeMars, Brian (Darlene) DeMars, and Pat (Lana) DeMars; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and sister Kathleen Danks.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters; and her loving husband, Robert.
A special thanks to the CNAs, nurses and all who helped mom at Greenbush Manor and friends who sent cards and came to visit.
Helgeson Funeral Home of Roseau, Minn. was in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com.
