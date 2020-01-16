A Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, January 16, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Langdon for Joy D. Koropatnicki, 86, of Langdon, who passed away January 12, 2020, at her home in Langdon. Burial will be in the spring in Leroy.
Joy Delaine Berger was born November 26, 1933, in Osnabrock, to Ingvald and Johanna (Pearl) Berger. She later moved to Crystal and worked at the café her mother owned where she met her husband, Mike. She and Michael Koropatnicki were married August 19, 1950, in St. Thomas. They lived in Backoo and started their family farm where they raised ten children. In 1977, they moved to Langdon. Her grandchildren wrote- “Grandma is beautiful, understanding, and the most beautiful human we have ever met, and we are so lucky to call her ours.”
Joy is survived by her sister, Carol Almond, of Edmore,; children: Fred (Stacey) of Mandan, Kahn (Jody) of Northwood, Frank (Karen) of Langdon, Daniel (Sue) of Jamestown, Rick (Vivian) of Portal, Freeman (Shannon) of New Town, and Kevin (Julie) of Plummer, ID; grandchildren: Travis, Tyler, Lynsee, Brittiany, Kenny, Ashley, Marla, Courtney, Chantell, Summer, Natasha, Brianna, Dalton, Dusty, Chris, Misty, Tammy, Trevor, Alecia, Walker, Kasey, Lacey, Stacha, Gabriella; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Michael; special friend Wilfred Michels; children: Kathy, Connie, and David; grandchildren: Kaidean Koropatnicki, Ray Haugen, and Tate Koropatnicki; great-grandchild McCoy Koropatnicki; and siblings Orlin (Pike) Berger and Eileen Feltman.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
