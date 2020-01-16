Langdon, ND (58249)

Today

Cloudy and windy early. Snow showers developing later in the day. High 19F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to windy conditions overnight with some light snow. Low -3F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.