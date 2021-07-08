Funeral Services were held on Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Salem Bible Church in Munich for Joy R. Schultz, 78, of Devils Lake and Munich, who passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Eventide Heartland Care Center in Devils Lake. She will be laid to rest in the South Salem Cemetery, rural Munich.
Joy Ruth Wolven, daughter of Fred and Edna (Benson) Wolven, was born on February 22, 1943, at McFall, Miss. She grew up in rural McFall on the family farm. She graduated from Bethany High School in Bethany, Mo., with the class of 1961. She continued her education, attending a business school on Omaha, Neb. She then began working at Northwest Bell and later for Mutual of Omaha Insurance. While working in Omaha, she would meet her beloved, Melroy Schultz. He was part of a group of farmers who would go down to Omaha every winter and get jobs to help support themselves and family. Well, love bloomed, and she and Melroy were united in marriage on April 5, 1964, at a rural church just a short distance from the Wolven home in rural McFall, Mo. After marriage, she and Melroy lived and worked in Omaha for a time then moved to the Munich area where Melroy began farming with his parents, and they started their family. She worked in the Munich School System for over 21 years, first as a paraprofessional in the kindergarten and elementary grades and eventually as the secretary and business manager for the Munich School and later also the Starkweather School. She was a dedicated, hard-working employee up until her stroke in 2001 which forced her to retire. She was an active member of the Salem Mennonite Church and Ladies Mission Society. She also belonged to the local homemaker's club for a time. She was an avid reader, a talented seamstress, and always had a big garden on the farm. First and foremost, she was a devoted wife, loving mother, caring grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her Lord and Savior and believed in His promises. She felt truly blessed to have the love and support of family and friends throughout these many years.
Joy is survived by her husband of over 57 years, Melroy; sons: Dwight (Grace) Schultz of Sterling Heights, Mich. and Durwood Schultz of Devils Lake; grandchildren: Katherine (David) Sims and their daughter, Finley Joy, all of Sterling Heights, Mich. and Daniel (Maria) Schultz of Greer, S.C.; brother Jay Wolven of Bethany, Mo.; sisters-in-law: Bertha Rodriguez of Kansas City, Mo., Cathy Wolven, Galena, Mo., and Lorraine (John) Heibert, Dallas, Ore. and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers John and Joe Wolven, and in-laws Willard and Katherine Schultz.
Gilbertson Funeral Home of Devils Lake was in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.