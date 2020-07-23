Joyce Rosemarie (Lloyd) Johnston passed away in peace on June 25, 2020, into the hands of our Lord Jesus Christ after fighting a courageous battle against Alzheimer’s Disease. She was 88 years old.
Joyce was born on February 20, 1932, to Charles and Ingaborg Knutson in Ryder. After graduating high school there in 1949 she spent one year at Minot Teachers College. She married Lloyd Johnston on August 22, 1952. She was a devoted mother, talented seamstress, and loved to square dance with Lloyd and many friends in the square dance club. She was a master chef and spent many hours in the kitchen. She filled her life with family and friends and served faithfully at the Nekoma Presbyterian Church.
Joyce is survived by children: Mark (Diedre Aldcorn) Johnston of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Tom (Karene) Johnston of St. Paul, Minn., son-in-law Greg Bidanset of Virginia Beach, Va.; grandchildren: Sarah (Gary) Lupton, Roanoke, Va., Jonathan (Megan) Bidanset of Chesapeake, Va., Paul Bidanset of Virginia Beach, Va., Anna (Michael) Buck of Williamsburg, Va., Mikki Johnston of St. Paul, Minn., and Hannah (Mitchell) Pantano of St. Paul, Minn.; eight great-grandchildren; and her sister, Vivian Miller.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Inga; husband Lloyd, daughter Laura Bidanset; son Douglas Johnston; and siblings: Agnes Janz, Doris Bjornson, Charles Knutson, Signora Scroggs, Orville Knutson, Marvin Knutson, Alice Anderson, Clarice Goltz, Vernon Knutson, and Janice Schuyler.
Memorials may be given to the Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
