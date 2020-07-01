Funeral services were held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at United Presbyterian Church in Langdon for Joyce Romfo, 70, of Langdon, who passed away on June 30, 2020, in Grand Forks, surrounded by family Interment was at Lebanon Cemetery, Langdon.
Joyce Marie (Lee) Romfo was born October 13, 1949, in Langdon to Oliver and Bernice (Williams) Lee. She attended school and graduated from Walhalla High School in 1968. She attended and graduated from Aakers Business College. She married Gary Romfo on August 30, 1969, at the United Presbyterian Church in Walhalla. They were blessed with 3 children. She retired from Cavalier County Memorial Hospital in 2018. She loved being a grandma and spending time with her family. Her grandchildren gave her great joy, laughter and enriched her life in the most amazing ways. She enjoyed baking, embroidering, quilting, puzzles, gardening and was always up for a concert.
Joyce is survived by her children: Kristy (Kevin) Panico of Grand Forks, Jason (Jess) Romfo of Olathe, Kan., and Jamie (Lisa) Romfo of Becker, Minn.; grandchildren: Emsley and Alayna Panico, Carter, Cayden and Bella Romfo, and Piper, Hudson, and Presley Romfo; siblings: Donna (Glen) McGlynn, Phyllis Tongen, Oliver (Debra) Lee Jr. and Bruce Lee; brother-in-law Raymond (Vicki) Romfo; sister-in-law: Eileen (Leslie) Welsh; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Gary Romfo, father Oliver Lee Sr., mother Bernice Lee, father-in-law Clarence Romfo, mother-in-law Mildred Romfo, sister-in-law Betty Dalzell, brother-in-law Delton Dalzell, nephew Jerry Dalzell, and friend Dean Horgan.
