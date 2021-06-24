A service was held on June 24, 2021, at Brooks Funeral Home in Langdon for Karen LaPorte, 72, of Langdon, who passed away June 18, 2021, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. Burial was at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Mt. Carmel.
Karen was born July 6, 1948, in Langdon, to George and Mary (Schwartz) LaPorte. Karen attended country school in rural Langdon. She then stayed home to help care for her family. She enjoyed bird watching and loved raising many animals. She also enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, baking, cooking and canning. Karen was so kind to everyone she met and had many friends.
She is survived by her brother, Darryl (Alverna) LaPorte of Walhalla; and sisters: Marge Beauchamp of Osnabrock and Marlene and Judy of rural Langdon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Merlin, Ronnie, Les, Laverne, Gary, Larry, and Kenny; sisters: Shirley Bothum and Joyce Kirby; nephew Darryn Laporte and niece Barbara Kirby.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
