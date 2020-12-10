Mass of Christian Burial was be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Devils Lake for Kathryn Jane Traynor, 90, who died December 1, 2020, peacefully at her home with her husband of 66 years, John Thomas “Jack” Traynor, holding her hand. Burial was in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Jane was born on May 30, 1930, in Langdon, to Edward John and Kathryn (Nugent) Donovan and enjoyed many birthday parades due to the Memorial Day festivities surrounding her birthdate. She was an outstanding student, skipping second grade, and later became Salutatorian of her St. Alphonsus High School Class of 1947 in Langdon. Her father was a lawyer and postmaster in Langdon. Her mother was the city librarian for more than 50 years and instilled in her children and grandchildren the importance of books and reading. She loved reading and always had a book at hand. She graduated from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks as an English major, with minors in Speech and French in 1951. She was a member of the Alpha Phi Sorority, Catholic Newman Club, Board of Student Relations and was an officer on the Student Council. She met Jack Traynor at the coffee shop in Budge Hall while at the University of North Dakota. They married at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Langdon on June 19, 1954. While raising her children, she volunteered as a Cub Scout leader. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Devils Lake Music Club, Pioneer Daughters, and volunteered as the music teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School for several years. In 1985 and 1986 Jack served as Grand Exalted Ruler of the Elks. Jack and she traveled to 48 of 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Panama Canal. Along the way Jane charmed everyone she met. She had many adventures and was a great and gifted Irish storyteller, whose truth was more comical than any fiction. She enjoyed many family vacations in Detroit Lakes, Minn.; Boca Grande, Fla.; and Phoenix, Ariz. She and Jack also spent summers with family and many friends at lake homes on Wood Lake and Devils Lake. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with their family in Bemidji, Minn., with their dear friend, Monsignor Jeffrey L. Wald, officiating. They were joined by their best man, Dr. Mack V. Traynor, Jr., and maid of honor, Eileen Nelson, in the celebration. She and Jack have been members of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Devils Lake for the entirety of their married lives. She was a member of Catholic Daughters of America, St. Joseph Altar Society and the St. Joseph Church Choir. She had a beautiful voice and spent many years as a soprano soloist for Masses, weddings, and funerals. She was also a treasured member of the Devils Lake Shakespeare Club for more than 60 years. The club, founded in 1895, is believed to be the oldest continuously operating women’s group in the state. In 2000, she researched and documented the club’s history for the turn of the century. Always one to share valuable insights, she kept current with happenings in our community and state and spent many days following legislative matters in Bismarck during her husband’s 16-year service in the North Dakota State Senate. She served on the Board of the Fort Totten Little Theater for 30 years. She was also a member of the Devils Lake Library Board. In 2005, Jane was recognized by the Devils Lake Journal as an Unsung Hero for her involvement in the community. She lived a truly beautiful life dedicated to her family and faith. She especially cherished her husband Jack and the two were inseparable. She was a modest person, but what she considered to be her greatest pride and achievement were her five children. Four of them are lawyers and one is a surgeon. She once wrote: “I am proud of the fact that [my children] are fifth generation North Dakotans.”
She is survived by her loving husband Jack and children: Tom (Julie) Traynor of Devils Lake, Mimi (Kevin) Mahoney of Anthem, Ariz., Dr. Michael (Mary Beth) Traynor of Fargo, Paul Traynor of Grand Forks and Daniel Mack (Patricia) Traynor of Bismarck; her grandchildren: Dr. Erin (Matthew) Follman of Fargo, John Thomas Traynor III of Devils Lake, Katie Traynor of Golden Valley, Minn., Dr. Michael (Antinea Ascione) Traynor Jr. of Rochester, Minn., Tim (Madison) Traynor of Fargo; and Mary, Daniel Mack Jr., and Joseph Traynor of Bismarck. Also surviving her are great-grandchildren: Olivia Marie and Patrick Thomas Follman of Fargo and Michael Donovan III and Amadeus Matthew Traynor of Rochester, Minn.; her 99-year-old sister Mary Eileen Nelson of Fargo; and sister-in-law Rita Traynor, also of Fargo.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, brother Dr. Edward J. Donovan of Denver, Colo.; brothers-in-law Dr. Mack V. Traynor, Jr., of Fargo and Harry L. Nelson of Langdon; and her beloved grandson, Matthew “Matto” Thomas Traynor, of Fargo.
Preferred memorials to St. Joseph School Foundation, Devils Lake Public Schools Development Fund, or the Matto Foundation.
Gilbertson Funeral Home of Devils Lake was in charge of arrangements.
