Funeral services were held Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Mohall for Kenneth Jerome Shobe, 85, of Mohall, who passed away on March 1, 2021, at Edgewood Hawks Point in Dickinson.
Kenneth Jerome Shobe was born on July 19, 1935, in Judson to Clarence and Hannah (Trytten) Shobe. He attended school for his first four years in Reynolds and graduated from McVille High School in 1953. Ken attended UND and Mayville State University, graduating in 1958. From 1958 to 1961, he taught and coached boys’ basketball in Osnabrock. He then moved to Langdon to teach and coach boys’ basketball. He was elementary principal in Langdon from 1966-76. He married Candace Larson on Oct 14, 1969, at the First Presbyterian Church in Langdon. Two sons were born to them. In April of 1976, he moved his family to Mohall, where he opened a Coast to Coast hardware store. He operated that store until 1985, after which he became Mohall’s City Coordinator until his retirement in 2019. He was honored by the North Dakota League of Cities as State Employee of the Year in 2009. He was also inducted into the Langdon Educators’ Hall of Fame in 2019. He served as Mayor of Mohall from 1980 to 1984. He was also a former Renville County Commissioner. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, along with his love of high school basketball. He followed the Mohall Yellow Jackets and M-L-S Mavericks over the years. He became a Dickinson Trinity Titan fan as soon as his grandsons became involved in Titan athletics. They were the joy of his life.
Ken is survived by his wife of 51 years, Candace Shobe, Mohall; sons: Jeffrey Shobe of Kenmare and Jerry (Amy) Shobe of Dickinson; grandchildren: Jake and Luke Shobe; brother Wesley Shobe of McVille; sister Gaynell Arneson of St. George, UT; and several nieces and nephews.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Hannah Shobe; sister-in-law Madeline Shobe; and brother-in-law Robert Arneson.
Brose Funeral Home, Mohall was in charge of arrangements. Friends may also sign the online guestbook at brosefuneralhome.com.
