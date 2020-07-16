Kerry Michael Machacek, 67, of Tempe, Ariz., joined family and friends in their heavenly home on July 8, 2020.
Kerry was born in 1953 in Langdon to Charles (Chuck) Machacek and Elaine (Bohn) Machacek. He attended Langdon area schools and graduated in 1971 from Langdon High School. He worked on the family farm, the Rainbow Bottle Stop, and did electrical work in the Langdon area. He resided in the Minneapolis area in the late 70’s and worked in the liquor industry. Bitten by the restaurant bug, he worked at the Holiday House in St. Peter, Minn., while living in Mankato. Looking for warmer weather, he moved to Arizona in 1982 and worked in all aspects of the restaurant industry (from dishwasher to owner) for the next 30 years. He spent his retirement remodeling and redecorating numerous homes for community residents. Active in Pepperwood townhomes HOA, he served on the Board of Directors for eight years, including five years as president, keeping him very busy!
Kerry is survived by his partner of 41 years, Tom Rodning; his mother, Elaine; brother Craig and his spouse, Brenda; nephews: Weston and Evan, grandnieces: Aspen and Vayda, as well as ‘brother’ Mike Johansen, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by father Chuck Machacek, infant grandnephew Jaxson, and ‘brother’ Monti Lausten.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Premier Hospice and Home Health, 3550 N. Central Ave, Suite 1200, Phoenix, AZ 85012 or to a charity of your choice.
