A vigil and rosary will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021, between 4-8 p.m. at Duggans Sierra Mortuary in Daly City, Calif., and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on October 15 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gabriel Roman Catholic Church in San Francisco, CA, followed by the Rite of Committal at 12:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma, CA, for Laurell Rose Brenna, affectionally known as "Mitzi" to her family and freinds, who entered into eternal peace on October 3, 2021, at the Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham, Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Laurell Brenna’s honor to St. Gabriel Roman Catholic Church; the Whatcom Hospice Foundation, 2901 Squalicum Pkwy, Bellingham, WA 98225; or any charity of your choice.
Mitzi was born on November 29, 1917, in Munich, the daughter of Simon and Maggie Mittelholtz and sister to 14 siblings. She graduated from Munich High School in 1935 and then attended Minot Teachers College. A desire to see other parts of the country carried her to Arizona to work at the Camelback Inn where she met her first husband, Omar Brenna. They married and moved to San Francisco where their son, Robert “Bobby”, was born. In 1947 they bought their first home where she continued to live for 73 years. She and Omar divorced, and she later married Bert Quist, a widower with two small toddlers, Pamela and Guy, whom she raised. During her life, she worked as a waitress and as a supervisor at the Bank of America. She and Bert owned Amity Market, and she also ran it for several years after their divorce. Summer of 1957 brought tragedy into her life when her 15-year-old son, Bobby, died in an automobile accident. Years later, Omar reentered her life, and they remarried and were together until his death in 1994. She enjoyed many hobbies during her retirement including ceramics, painting, knitting, crocheting, and gardening. In 2019, she moved to Washington state to live with her niece, Keri. Many thanks to Whatcom Hospice House which took loving care of her during her end-of-life journey.
Mitzi was preceded in death by her parents and 13 siblings, son Bobby, and husband Omar. She leaves countless memories to be cherished by her surviving sister, Mildred Galvin of Minot, ND; daughter Pamela Christensen and son Guy Quist; grandsons: Jon Monestier, Scot Christensen, Mark (Suzie) Christensen; great-grandson Isak Christensen, all of California; great-granddaughters Allison Craig and Brooke Monestier of Oregon; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
