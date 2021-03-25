A memorial service was held Tuesday, March 23, 2021, for Lawrence Thielbar, 86, of Langdon, who passed away March 17, 2021, at Cavalier County Memorial Hospital in Langdon.
Lawrence Ronald Thielbar was born February 17, 1935, in Walhalla to Clarence and Emelia (Robillard) Thielbar. He went to school in Olga and country school in Loam Township. In 1959, he entered the National Guard. He married the love of his life, Laura Wendt, on September 20, 1961. He and Laura farmed near Olga where they raised their family. In 1992, they moved to Langdon. He retired from farming in 1997. He loved farming, hunting, snowmobiling, motorcycling, and target shooting. He was a member of United Lutheran Church in Langdon.
Surviving Lawrence are his wife, Laura, of Langdon; children: Scott (Marnie), Lynda (Patrick) Davy, and Steven (Nancy); grandchildren: Kacey (Haylee) Hawkins, Kelsey (Nick) Schommer, Justyn Davy, Morgan Thielbar, and Chase Thielbar; great-grandson Jett Schommer; aunt Isabelle Bonnaime; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to Cavalier County Cancer Crusaders, United Lutheran Church, or Lebanon Cemetery.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
