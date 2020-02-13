Funeral services were held January 27, 2020, at McCabe United Methodist Church in Bismarck for Lawrence Thielen, 93, of Mandan, who passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Burial was at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Lawrence was born on April 18, 1926, to Joseph and Gertrude (Martin) Thielen at his grandparent's, Alex and Dorothy Martin’s home, in Clyde. He attended Clyde school and graduated in 1944. He graduated from Minot State University and did graduate work at Washington State University and the University of Colorado. His teaching position was in rural school in Trier Township and later taught at Clyde and Mohall before being drafted into the Army in 1951. He was stationed in Anchorage, AK, and was discharged in 1953. He taught for several years at Cavalier, Hillsboro, and Williston before moving to Mandan where he taught at Mandan Jr. High until his retirement in 1990 after 46 years as a teacher and an administrator in the North Dakota school system. His friends and students were like family, and the education of his students was of the highest priority to him. He was a gifted musician and loved playing the piano and organ. He was a member of the McCabe United Methodist Church in Bismarck, a member of the golden Kiwanis, and belonged to several fraternal groups.
He is survived by two nieces: Virginia (Doug – deceased) Doescher of Auburn, Wash. and Leslie (Vaughn) Thorstad of Fargo; two great-nephews: Grant and Brandon Doescher, of Auburn, Wash.; and three great-nieces: Lindsey Thorstad of Fargo, Marissa Thorstad (daughter Elaina and sons Silas and Kasen) of Fargo, and Taryn Thorstad of Jacksonville, Fla.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; sister Muriel and brother-in-law Roman Michels; and sister Joellyn and brother-in-law James Bernardy.
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service of Bismarck was in charge of arrangements.
