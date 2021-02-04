Mass of Christian Burial was held February 1, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Langdon for Lea Waltz, 84, of Langdon, who passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Bethany Retirement Living in Fargo. A recording of Lea’s service is available for viewing on the Brooks Funeral Home website on Lea’s page. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in the spring.
Lea Verville was born April 17, 1936, in Olga, to Arsene and Irene (Beauchamp) Verville. She grew up and attended school in the Olga and Osnabrock areas, graduating from Osnabrock High School in 1954. She and Victor Waltz were married October 24, 1956, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Osnabrock. They moved to Portland, Ore., for a short time before returning to North Dakota to the Waltz family farm where they farmed until 1988. After retiring from farming, they moved to Langdon. She worked for 13 years at Dairy Queen in Langdon. Family was very important to Lea, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing and was a member of Homemakers Club. She was also a member of Catholic Daughters and Altar Society of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.
Surviving Lea are her children: Victoria (Kenneth) Sims of Moorhead, Minn., Wayne (Sally) Waltz of Langdon, and Susan (Jeff) Jacobson of Finley; grandchildren: Nathaniel Sims, Lea (Will) Shulstad, Abigail Sims, Joseph Waltz, Jayson Waltz, and Kassandra (Brandon) Kranzler; eight great-grandchildren; siblings: Gene (Diane) Verville and Yvonne (Jerry) Kruk; sister-in-law Lisa (Ken) Geisen; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Victor and siblings: Corrine (Joseph) Kram and Louise (Larry) Evenson.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
