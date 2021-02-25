Leo Elmer Spriggs passed May 23, 2020, in Granbury, Texas. His ashes will be interred at the Maddock cemetery. There will be no services per his request.
Leo was born in Maddock, the eldest child of Leo and Bonnie Spriggs. He graduated from B.C.A.T.S. (high school) in Maddock and joined the U.S. Marine Corps. for three years, serving in the Korean Conflict. He worked in construction as a carpenter and millwright in ND. He and his wife lived in Maddock, Wahpeton, Jamestown, and Langdon, before retiring in Granbury, Texas. He was a Marine Sharpshooter and continued his love of guns throughout his life. He was an avid hunter, worked as a gun range marshal, was a strong advocate of gun safety, and had a life-long interest in gunsmithing as a hobby. He was also an artist. He created numerous wood carvings bringing to life replicas of wildlife animals as statues and wall hangings, revealing a sensitivity for their intricate shapes and textures, be they of fur or feather. He was also a wood clockmaker, building beautiful timepieces, marking time in both sound and movement, that many enjoyed. Leo was inventive. More than a simple tinkerer, he crafted ingenious mechanical devices to simplify his life. He loved exploring what might be possible if he created something nobody else considered. It wasn’t work for him – it was fun. Perhaps most of all, he loved dogs. Pictured here with his dog, Zeva, he relished playing with and training any dog he met. His affinity for dogs revealed Leo’s soft side, showing a tenderness and playful nature with them few others can claim they share. He was gregarious. His circle of friends was always large. He will be missed by many.
He was preceded in passing by his wife, Janice.
He is survived by his sister, Joyce Johnson; brother Jerry Spriggs; son Jack and his wife, Kellie; grandson Cameron; and granddaughter Cassidy.
