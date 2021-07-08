A Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, July 9, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savage, Minn. for Leonard Mark Gross, 88, a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, of Apple Valley, Minn. and formerly of Lakeville, Minn., who went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2021. Private family interment was at Union Cemetery in Osnabrock.
Leonard was born on March 28, 1933, in Nekoma, to Louis and Amelia Gross and grew up on a farm near Milton. After high school, he served in the US Army. He graduated from Milton High School in 1951 and from the University of North Dakota at Grand Forks in 1959 with a bachelor’s degree. On September 14, 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Marlys Gwendolyn Poier, of Osnabrock. In 1996, Marlys passed away at the age of 62 from cancer. His career in data processing spanned many years with IBM, SBC, and Control Data. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed flying a single-engine plane and woodworking. He built cabinets, clocks, tables and more. His pride was the grandfather’s clock he built. He was also an avid reader and active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savage.
Leonard was preceded in death by his wife, Marlys; parents; brothers: William Gross (Ione), Adolph Gross (Martha), Otto Gross, Edward Gross; and sisters: Lucille Kartes (Cy) and Helen Fahnlander (Jack).
Leonard is survived by his daughter, Kathy Schoen (Mike), of Lakeville, Minn.; son Mark Gross (Lori) of Scandia, Kan.; grandchildren: Ashley Gross of Seattle, Wash., Greg Gross (Shelby Noel) of Manhattan, Kan. and Julie Gross of Williamsburg, Va.; sisters-in-law: Vi Gross and Lorrayne Zobrak; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements were with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home of Shakopee, Minn. Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.