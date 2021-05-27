Leslie Allen Romfo, 60, of Scottsdale, Ariz., passed away suddenly on May 11, 2021.
Les was born on May 24, 1960, to Lloyd and Joanne Romfo. He graduated from Walhalla High School in 1978 and went on to serve in the US Army. He returned to Cavalier for a few years and moved to Arizona in 1992, where he was a firefighter for Rural Metro and Scottsdale Fire Department. He found his main passion with his body building and passed on all his knowledge and dedication by starting his own business as a body building trainer. He had the most love for life than anyone. He loved traveling with his wife, Connie; jeeping with his friends; and taking on any adventure that came his way. He leaves a huge hole in all of our hearts and will be greatly missed.
Les leaves behind his mother, Joanne Romfo; brother Sheldon Romfo (Andrea Jones); sisters Donna Moore (Preston) and Shelly Finnson (Randy); two children, Dustin and Katie; nieces: Chelsey McFadden, Shelby Finnson, Mandy Finnson, Tara Owens, Andrea Moore, and Amanda Moore; a special nephew dear to his heart, Jake Romfo; and the love of his life and best friend, his wife, Connie.
A celebration of life was held on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Les will be greatly missed by so many. Rest in peace.
