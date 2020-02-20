A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Towner for Lillian Louise Domres, 84, of Towner, who passed away February 13, 2020, at Edgewood Vista in Minot after a short battle with cancer. Burial will be in the spring at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church Cemetery.
Lillian was born April 24, 1935 in Langdon, to Dick and Adela Washebek. She was raised and educated in Langdon where she graduated from St. Alphonsus Catholic School. On January 17, 1957 in Grand Forks, she married the love of her life, William “Bill” Domres. They lived happily together for 58 years before Bill’s passing in 2014. They started their lives together in Grafton where Roger was born. They then moved to Cavalier where Kim was born. Around 1965 they decided to venture out and moved the family to Towner where they purchased one of many newspapers. Not only was she a working partner in the newspaper business but followed her own entrepreneur spirit and decided to open a craft store in Towner. After running and growing that business she sold it and purchased the local clothing store that she ran for many years. She was very involved in her community where she was on City Council, the Business Development Council and the North Dakota Republican Party. In her later years when most were slowing down, she rallied her girlfriends and started the local Red Hat Ladies Society. They were not only very popular going out on luncheons or shopping trips to surrounding communities, they also did many service projects to help support the community. Mom kept the Red Hat Ladies quite busy raising money to do those projects by making/selling donuts and publishing a variety of cookbooks selling them at any and every local event. One of their bigger projects for the community was building the beautiful gazebo park on Main Street in Towner. It was no small feat to gather the ladies and get everyone to contribute on these projects, even when they didn’t want to contribute. Mom and her van were known as the Towner Taxi Service picking everyone up and getting them from one place to another. She will always be remembered for her kindness to others, love for her family, hard work, smile, baking cookies for everyone and energy that lit up the world.
She is survived by her son, Roger (Sherry), Bismarck; daughter, Kim (Mike) Schulz, Mound, Minn.; grandchildren, Rilie (Nicci) Domres, Minot; Ryan Domres, Fargo; Luke Domres, Bismarck; Amanda (Jake) Seys, Watertown, Minn.; Jeremy (Abby) Schulz, Mound, Minn.; great-grandchildren, Masen and Dru Domres, Minot; Mila Seys, Watertown, Minn.; sister, Irene Etterman, Red Lake Falls, Minn.. Also, Karolynn Winger, Minot who Grandma also thought of as another granddaughter.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, Bill Domres; parents, Dick and Adella Washebek; brothers, Vic Washebek, Raymond Washebek, Don Washebek and Leo Washebek and sister, Helen Hoffman.
Arrangements with the Anderson Funeral Home of Towner. Online registry: www.funeralsbyanderson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.