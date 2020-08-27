Lisa L. Anderson, age 56, of Grafton and formerly of Alsen, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Unity Medical Center of Grafton.
Lisa Kreklau was born October 26, 1963, in Langdon, the daughter of the late Mark and Addie (Axvig) Kreklau. She grew up in Alsen and attended school in Alsen and Munich. Following her education, she was united in marriage to Steve Buchweitz. The couple made their home in Alsen. She moved to Grand Forks for a short time before moving to Grafton in 2008 where she met and married Dion Anderson.
She is survived by her husband, Dion, of Grafton; daughters: Ana (Christoph) Tobiasz and Lindsay (Steve) Wold, both of Bismarck; 5 grandchildren; siblings: Rennie Hallstrom of Drayton, Nicole Larson of Hallock, Minn., Leah Ososki of Grand Forks and Christopher Kreklau. Several nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
An online guestbook is available at: www.tollefsonfuneralhome.com. The Tollefson Funeral Home of Grafton is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.