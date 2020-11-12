An open graveside service was held at the Hannah Cemetery on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, for Lloyd Foisie, 92, of Walhalla, who went to be with Jesus on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Lloyd was born near Hannah to Sadie Smerer Wheeler and Russell Wheeler. He spent most of his younger years with the Joshua Foisie family. He was a man of many trades as he has worked on an oil rig, in silver mines, feed, mill, meat packing plant, making bricks, logging and in an ammunition depot. He finally settled into farming and raising livestock near Hannah. He enjoyed and was well known for his vegetable garden as he loved to share it with everyone! Other things he enjoyed were playing cards and pool, going to church, fishing and having coffee with the guys. He was a member of the Walhalla Assembly of God church.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Joyce; son Rick Weiner; step-children: Arnold (Ida) McLeod, Daryl (Lois) McLeod, Robert McLeod, Terry (Ann) Carson, Rhonda (Dean) Baker, Cheryl (Rodger) Hartz, Carla (Brian) Kiner, Jeff (Jana) Carson; son-in-law Dan Herk; siblings: Everett (Mary) Wheeler, Ernie (Carol) Wheeler, Ida Bubendorf, and Carol Chuna; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his father and mother; wife Ruby McLeod; step-children: Yvonne, Eugene, and Delores; and siblings: Isabelle, Marshall, Clifford and Richard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to the Walhalla Assembly of God Community Center, P.O. Box 396, Walhalla, ND. 58282.
Askew Funeral Home of Cavalier was in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at www.askewfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.