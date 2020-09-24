Funeral services were held Monday, September 21, 2020, at All Nations Lutheran Church in Rock Lake for Lola Jean Dease, 76, of Munich, who passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Towner County Living Center in Cando. Burial was at All Nations Lutheran Cemetery in Rock Lake.
Lola Jean Goertzen was born on February 1, 1944, in Langdon, the daughter of Frank and Martha (Westphal) Goertzen. She grew up in the Clyde area and graduated from Clyde High School. She attended Mayville Teachers College and taught in Rock Lake. She was united in marriage to James Dease on October 22, 1965, in Munich. The couple lived on the farm, and she substitute taught in the communities of Rock Lake, Belcourt, and Munich. The couple moved to Munich in 2006, and she remained there until 2018 when she moved to Towner County Living Center in Cando. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, canning, and quilting with the Munich Church Ladies. She was a member of the All Nations Lutheran Church in Rock Lake.
Lola is survived by her children: Mark (Laura) Dease of Munich, Lana (Chuck) Peebles of Calvin, and Paul (Carrie) Dease of Cibolo, TX; grandchildren: Kayla, Brenna and Isak Dease, Dilan, Chase and Marissa Peebles, Sydney, Albert, Emma and Ethan Dease, Joshua, Matthew, and Andrew Harper; sister Donna Harder of LeSeuer, Minn.; brother Dale Goertzen of Devils Lake; sister-in-law Iona Dease of Gilbert, Ariz.; and nephew Coleton Von Roeder.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers-in-laws: Chuck Von Roeder and Dan Harder.
Memorials are preferred to All Nations Lutheran Cemetery Fund, 6617 89th St. NE, Rock Lake, ND 58365 or Cavalier County Cancer Crusaders, Choice Financial c/o Mickey Cain, 210 8th Ave., Langdon, ND 58249.
Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home of Cando was in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.dunnigandix.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.