A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on July 10, 2020, in Nekoma for Lorretta E. Gjesdal, 81, of Langdon, who fell asleep in Christ surrounded by family on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her home.
Lorretta Sanderson was born April 6, 1939, in Edmore, to Ernest and Gunda (Hellekson) Sanderson. She grew up in Edmore where she attended school. She married Irvin Melland. They lived in the Edmore area and had four children: LuDelle, Rhonda, Kenneth, and Melanie. Later, she married Orris Gjesdal, the love of her life. They lived in Denver, Colo., for 28 years before moving to Langdon in 2012. She was a wonderful step-mother to Tammy, Kerna, Stacey, Sherri, and Lance. She enjoyed going to garage sales, traveling, spending time with family and friends, and being in charge.
Surviving Lorretta are her husband, Orris; children: LuDelle (Allen) Balek of Gillette, Wyo., Rhonda (JD) Day of San Antonio, TX, and Melanie (Bill) Hoover of Vallejo, Calif.; step-children: Tammy Gjesdal (Shawn O’Brien) of Winston-Salem, NC, Kerna Gjesdal (Brian Wirth) of Munich, Stacey (Dave) Roy of Langdon, and Sherri (Mark) Romfo of Langdon; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and siblings: John (Rita) Sanderson of Grand Forks, Ron (Gail) Sanderson of Harstine Island, Wash., Jane (Lynn) Melland of Elk River, Minn., and Lloyd (Patty) Sanderson of Edmore.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Irvin, son Kenneth, step-son Lance, and two granddaughters Breah Roy and Brooke Borho.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
