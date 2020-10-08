A graveside service was held on September 24, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery in Nowthen, Minn., for Louis Vincent Wilhelmi, 85, who passed into the loving arms of his Savior on September 21, 2020, at home with his wife by his side.
Louie was born on June 5, 1935, to Louis and Stella Wilhelmi in Loma. He graduated valedictorian from St. Alphonsus High School in Langdon in 1953 and went on to complete a degree in refrigeration from the Wahpeton School of Science. In 1961, he married JoLeen Domres and began their life together in northeast Minneapolis where their daughter, JoDee, was born. They moved to their Christmas tree farm in 1969 where they enjoyed many years together. He enjoyed deer hunting many years up in Park Rapids, Minn., as well as on his own property in later years. He enjoyed collecting old gas engines, tractors and other farm antiques - even building some of his own from a picture. He always attended the Nowthen Threshing Show every August. He acquired several pieces from his family farm in North Dakota that held very special meaning to him. Although he was very talented, he would be the last to tell you that. He was a quiet man with a gentle spirit. He loved the Lord and shared that love with others throughout his life.
Louie was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Stella; his brothers: Daniel, Edward, Alvin, Wally and Kenny; his sisters: Lucille, Jeanne, Ione, Charlotte, Colleen and Betty; sister-in-law Lanetta Wilhelmi: and brothers-in-law: Ed Waltz, John Hoiland, Leo Haggerty, Bob Loft, Bob Bata and Vern Wick.
Louie is survived by his wife, JoLeen, of Anoka; his daughter, JoDee (Joel), of Ramsey; granddaughters: Olivia (Mitch) of Zimmerman and Isabel Nelson of Ramsey; sisters: Arlene (John) of St. Cloud and Sharon Wick of Grand Forks; brother Jerry (Marcia) of Badger, Minn.; sisters-in-law: Sue Wilhelmi, Janet Wilhelmi and June Firnhaber; brother-in-law Jack Banasik; along with countless nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.
