A private memorial service will be held at a later date for Louise Aamot, 69, of Grand Forks, who was called home on Saturday, February 8th, 2020, at Altru Hospital with her loving family by her side.
Louise was born in Olga on March 12, 1950 to Ovilia and Marion (Dauphanais) Charbonneau. She grew up in Olga among her 22 siblings. She loved her big family. She went to Marty Catholic Boarding School in Marty, S.D. All the children went to Marty for the school year and returned to Olga in the summer and helped their mom and dad on the farm.
Louise met Duane Aamot, and they married June 8th, 1968. They were two peas in a pod. Duane was the love of her life; their love was one of a kind. They made their home in Osnabrock. They had three children together: Darren, Denise and Nathan. They loved their children unconditionally. They raised their children in Osnabrock, and she cooked at the nursing home. Duane worked on the Canadian Pacific-BNSF Railroad. She also cooked at the Osnabrock Elementary School. All the children loved her and loved her wonderful cooking.
Louise and Duane moved to Grand Forks in 1995 where she worked cleaning many people’s homes and then took a job at Delta Gamma Sorority at UND as the cook and house mother. Duane continued to work for the BNSF Railroad.
Louise took pride in helping others with nothing expected in return. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and especially her brand-new great-granddaughter, Lillian. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, crafting, decorating, visiting, entertaining company, shopping and watching QVC. She especially enjoyed spending time with Duane and her close family.
Louise is survived by her loving husband, Duane, of 52 years; her daughter and best friend, Denise; two sons: Darren and Nathan; her grandchildren: Brittney (Ian), Wyatt, Tyler, Cole, Hunter, Logan and Isla; two great-granddaughters: Chloe and Lillian; Louise’s siblings and the Aamot siblings; many nieces and nephews; and, also, great friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ovilia and Marion Charbonneau; mother-in-law Esther Aamot; some of her siblings; son-in-law Richard White; and her special puppy, Bailey.
Louise will be very missed by many and for a long time. She touched many hearts in her 69 years of life. We will keep her legacy alive. Her laugh, smile, selflessness, big heart and amazing cooking will never be forgotten.
Amundson Funeral Home of Grand Forks is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
