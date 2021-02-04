Lyle Dale Anderson passed away in Auburn, Wash., on December 10, 2020. Lyle was born Dec. 5, 1936, to Morris and Sadie (Peterson) Anderson in Vang. He attended grade school in the Anderson and Poplar Grove schools. The family moved to Edmore in 1949, and he graduated from high school in 1954. He joined the army in 1955-1957, and after his service, he went to Seattle to work at Boeing. When Boeing had a major lay-off, he helped to build a bar in Algona, Wash. with his uncles, Emmet and Allen Peterson. After that he purchased a bar named Asmerelda’s in Tacoma, Wash. After going out of the bar business, he drove truck for a trucking firm until he retired. He was a member of the Orting Eagles Club and was on the board of directors. He lived in his home near Orting until he went into Parkside Assisted Living for about 2 years before his death.
Survivors include his children: Dale, Christopher, Andrew, Lavonne, Becky; his stepchildren: Janelle and Rick Hanson; brother Gaylor; two sisters, Frances and Mavis; and many nieces and nephews.
Interment will be in the Vang Cemetary this summer. No date has been set at this time.
