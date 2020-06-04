Funeral services were held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo, Minn. for Lyle Waters Sr., 86, of Langdon and formerly of Montevideo, Minn., who died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Tender Hearts & Helping Hands in Dilworth, Minn. Burial was at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Montevideo, Minn.
Lyle Delmont Waters was born April 16, 1934, in Montevideo, Minn., to Delmont and Lucille (Aitchison) Waters. He attended and graduated from Montevideo High School. He was united in marriage to Elaine Hanson on July 10, 1956, in Watertown, SD. To this union eight children were born. He spent most of his professional career working for Olin/Ecusta as a supervisor and later worked for Langdon Building Center. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, tinkering with cars, and anything involving the outdoors. He had a garden of his own where he grew fresh produce with an abundance of raspberries and rhubarb. He inherited a love for polka music from the days of listening to his father play. The activity he loved the most was spending time with his family and friends.
Lyle is survived by his children: Lyndon (Carol) Waters of Watertown, SD, Lonnie (Melodee) Waters of Watertown, SD, Lori (Darrold) Schweitzer of Watertown, SD, Lisa Feil (Dave Hoffarth) of Langdon, Lee Waters of Crookston, Minn., and Lana Waters (Michael Hayes) of Fargo; 19 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; brother George (Carol) Waters of Montevideo, Minn.; sisters: Beverly Hunstad of Jasper, Minn., and Virginia Dally of Delano, Minn.; daughter-in-law Joanie Waters of Walhalla; and numerous family and friends. Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elaine, in 1997; sons Lyle Waters Jr. and Lance Waters; and great-grandson Owen Bierman.
Arrangements were handled by Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo, Minn. Please visit www.andersontebeest.com to sign the online guest book.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.