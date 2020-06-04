Langdon, ND (58249)

Today

Windy with showers developing this afternoon. High around 70F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.