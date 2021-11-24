Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Langdon for Lyle J. Lothspeich, 90, who passed away on November 22, 2021, at the Maple Manor Care Center in Langdon. There will be a Rosary at Noon with open visitation from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday. Burial of ashes will be at Calvary Cemetery in Langdon.
Lyle James was born January 12, 1931, in Wales, where he grew up and attended school. He was born to Edward Lothspeich Sr. and Rose (Dirkes) Lothspeich. As one of 10 children, he and his eight brothers were born at home while his only sister, the baby of the family, was born in the hospital. He enjoyed telling the story that upon her arrival and after the birth of nine boys, his father demanded that the doctor ‘check again’. His father was quickly reassured that it was a girl. In 1951, he joined the Army and served two years during the Korean War. His basic training began in Hawaii followed by Fort Drum, NY, where he conducted rifle training for West Point cadets. His final military station found him in Iceland working with munitions and was honorably discharged in 1953. He and his eight brothers hold the ND State military record for the largest number of brothers to serve in the military, serving a 15-year period starting in 1942. In 2016, he and his brother, Marlin, were able to travel together on the ND Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. This was one of his most memorable trips. After his time in the service, he moved to Langdon, which became his lifelong home. He met and married his loving wife, Iris Ann (Fischer), in 1955. They were blessed with five children and were married 63 years before Iris’s passing in 2018. He had a great love for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was so proud of all of them. After his military service, he worked a short time as a gas station attendant and then was hired at Schroeder Furniture in 1955, where he worked for 42 years. His first 15 years there were spent as a floor covering specialist and later working in sales as an assistant and store manager. In his retirement he worked part-time during the summer as a ground’s keeper for Calvary Cemetery where he continued his hobby of gardening and yard work. During that time, he also worked a part-time early shift at the Langdon Motor Inn front desk until he was 81 years old. He loved meeting and visiting with the hotel guests. He was a well-known face in the surrounding area because of his jobs. He couldn’t go anywhere without striking up a conversation with someone he knew. He was an active member of the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also past president of the Langdon Eagles Club and a member of the American Legion Post 98 for 48 years until his death.
He is survived by his children: Geraldine (Bradley) King of Walhalla, Linda (Christopher) Brown of Grand Forks, Mary (Robert) Severson of Fargo, Daniel (Denise) Lothspeich of Fargo and Julie (Corey) Johnson of Langdon; grandchildren: Nicholas and Kelsey King, Kate Boehmke, Liz Hoffner, David Brown, Mathew and Luke Brehmer, Natalie Kollman, Taylor Severson, Kaylee Lothspeich, Kourtney Meyer, Kyle Lothspeich, Max, Landin and Travis Johnson; great-grandchildren: Alivia and Jules Boehmke, Pierce and Reid Hoffner, William Kollman; and many nieces and nephews. He is survived by his brother, Marlin Lothspeich; sister Anna (Larry) Hagen; and sister-in-law Rosemary (Harold) Lothspeich.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Harold, Edward, Eugene, Don, Gerald, Frank and Leon.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
