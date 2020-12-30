A public visitation will be held Sunday, January 3, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home in Langdon and a private service will be held Monday, January 4, 2021, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Langdon for Lynn F. Ring, 76, of Langdon, who passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. Masks and social distancing are required. A celebration of life gathering will be planned for a later date.
Llewellyn Fred Ring was born July 27, 1944, in Langdon to Fred and Alice (Krueger) Ring. He grew up in the Dresden area and graduated from Langdon High School. He attended North Dakota State University where he received his bachelor’s degree in ag economics. He was then drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Germany during the Vietnam War. After his discharge from the service, he returned to Fargo. On March 22, 1969, he married Sharon Welsh in Langdon. After their marriage, they lived in Fargo where he worked for Fargo National Bank. They later returned home to Langdon and the family farm. In 2007, they were awarded the Outstanding Agriculturist Award for Cavalier County. They retired in 2014 after 40 years of farming. For many years, he served as treasurer of Redeemer Lutheran Church and as a Waterloo Township officer. He was a lifelong fan of NDSU football, enjoyed curling, and was an avid reader. He was “Grandpa from the Farm” and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; children: Tami (Joel) Lies of Fargo and Tyler (Rebecca) Ring of Delano, Minn.; grandchildren: Sam and Ellie Lies, Ethan, Katelyn and Madison Ring; and his sisters: Patricia (Larry) Link of Ontario, Ore., Marcia (Cale) Shipman of Charleston, SC, and Marlene Ring of Boerne, TX.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Cavalier County Cancer Crusaders (C/O Mickie Cain, 210 8th Ave., Langdon, ND 58249), Redeemer Lutheran Church of Langdon, or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
