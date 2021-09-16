A graveside service was held on September 14, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Gardens north of Minot, for Phyllis Sortland, who passed away on September 7, 2021, at Trinity Homes where she resided for more than 10 years.
Phyllis was born June 14, 1926, to Rev. Henry and Matilda (Sayers) Cannon at Castlewood, SD. She received her early education in SD and continued in Bottineau and then Hannah, where she graduated from high school in 1945. Then she attended Jamestown College and earned a BS teaching degree in 1949. That was applied to teaching in Hannah, Neche, Carpio, Harvey, and then Minot Public Schools for 21 years. She became the wife of Rev. John Sortland on December 29, 1954, in Fargo. She actively supported her husband’s ministries and served musically. She played and taught piano. They moved back to Minot in the 60’s and resided in their home along the river. She enjoyed reading throughout the years and keeping up with family and friends through letters and newspaper clippings. After John’s retirement they made a trip to visit family in both Norway and England. She retired from teaching in 1990 to help care for her husband who passed away October 5 of that year.
She was preceded in death by all her family: brothers John and Dwight Cannon and sisters: Vera Cannon, Bernice Brostrom {Ralph), Mary Treleaven (Elden), and Dorothy Cannon.
She was also preceded by a nephew Richard Brostrom. She is survived by niece: Marlys Brostrom Libengood (Fred) and nephews: Dennis (Shirley) Brostrom and Larry (Linda) Treleaven.
Memorials are preferred to Vincent United Methodist Church, Billy Graham Evangelical Association in Minneapolis, or American Cancer Society.
Thomas Family Funeral Home of Minot was in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com.
