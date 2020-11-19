Margaret A. Oakland passed away on November 14, 2020, at Bethany on University in Fargo.
Margaret was born on October 31, 1936, in Langdon. She was the daughter of the late James and Adeline Nomeland (Hooey). She attended Langdon High School and started working at a young age for Roxy Theatre, Waltz Café and the Green Mill. She married Donald Oakland in December of 1955. They spent 61 years together raising a family and enjoying visiting with family and friends. She attended Langdon Presbyterian Church. Donald passed away in June of 2017. She enjoyed going back to work in the 1970’s and worked as a cook at the Embers, Stables Restaurant and KJ’s Pizza. She loved to cook and dearly missed everyone when she retired. She enjoyed spending time watching her grandchildren play sports as well as cook, sew and quilt. Donald and her attended Langdon hockey, basketball, volleyball, and many baseball games. She was a hard worker and loved her family very much. She will be missed by those she leaves behind.
Margaret is survived by her children: James Oakland of Neche, Eloise Baker of Fargo, and Don (Becky) Oakland of Tucson, Ariz.; brother-in-law Ken Torkleson of Bismarck; sister-in-law Donna Klemish of Washington; grandchildren; Stephan (Laura) Walker of Colorado, Lisa Raimo of Fargo, Lee (Crystal) Howes of Mapleton, Jonathan (Kaitlin) Oakland of Georgia, and Heather Oakland of Tucson, Ariz.; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Oakland; brothers: Earl, Ronald, Russell, and Basil; sister Irene; brothers-in-law: Junior Klemisch, Darrell Klemisch, Danny Klemisch; and sisters-in-law: Joyce Skjervheim (LeRoy), Dorothy Boesl (Elmer), and Brenda Torkleson.
A private family interment will be held in the spring at Lebanon Cemetery in Langdon.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Online guestbook at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.
