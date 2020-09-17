An open visitation and private family service were held Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Brooks Funeral Home in Langdon for Marilyn Hennager, 60, of Langdon, who passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at her home in Langdon.
Marilyn June Holmes was born June 24, 1960, in New West Minster, British Columbia, Canada, to Raymond and Verla “June” (Sigurdson) Holmes. The family moved to Manitoba and then Saskatchewan. She lived in Russell, Manitoba, prior to moving to Langdon in 2006. She and Eric Hennager were married on April 7, 2006, at United Lutheran Church in Langdon. She worked at Tom’s Lounge and At the Hop Restaurant & Lounge in Langdon. She enjoyed playing pool with her pals, spending time at the lake, and traveling back to Canada to visit family and friends, especially her niece, Lisa.
Surviving Marilyn are her husband, Eric, of Langdon; son Ryan (Robin) Spencer of Hannah, AB; daughters: Katie (Kaleb) Smith of Bemidji, Minn., Kristi (Derak) Mostoller of Langdon, Kelly Jo Hennager of Grand Forks; grandchildren: Colby and Taylor Spencer, Amelia and Aubrey Mostoller, and Klarke Smith; mother and father-in-law Ardyce and David Hennager; sister and brother-in-law JoDee and Tom Lehar of Grand Forks; nieces and nephews: Lisa (Collin) Istace, Dan Holmes, Nathan Holmes, Brittini (Mitch) Skye, Jeff (Kasandra) Campbell, Dustin (Danielle) Campbell, Erica Petterson, Ashley (Andrew) Harstad, and Taylor Lehar; and many great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Daryl and Lloyd, and sister Valerie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Cavalier County Cancer Crusaders or Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.