A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, May 14, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Church in Langdon for Marilyn Kartes, 89, of Langdon, who passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. Inurnment was at Calvary Cemetery in Langdon.
Marilyn was born July 11, 1931, in Langdon to Peter and Tillie (Gellner) Lorenz. She went to school in Langdon, graduating from St. Alphonsus in 1949. On November 10, 1949, she and Lowell Kartes were married at St. Alphonsus Church in Langdon. She worked as a typesetter at the Cavalier County Republican for over 40 years. She enjoyed cooking and baking and was known for her jelly, sauerkraut, perogies, and “Grandma’s caramel rolls”. She also liked to go camping, fishing, and dancing. She looked forward to visiting with family and socializing with friends whenever she and Lowell went out. She was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary and St. Alphonsus Church in Langdon.
Surviving Marilyn are her husband, Lowell, of Langdon; daughter Diann (Steve) Beste of Warroad, Minn.; grandsons: Jason (Michelle) Kempert and Justin (Michelle) Kempert; great-grandchildren: Brandon (Meagan), Keaden, Gannon, and Hailee; sister LouAnn Fleck of Minot; and her very special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Donald (LaVerne) Lorenz, and grandson Jeffrey Beste.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
